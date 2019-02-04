Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Monday said he has discouraged former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz from launching an independent presidential bid in 2020.

"I feel it would be an enormous mistake by Howard," Inslee, who is mulling a 2020 bid himself, said in an appearance on CNN's "New Day."

"He has had a successful legacy as a businessperson, and it would be tarnished beyond imagination if he does the only thing that his candidacy would do would be to help the reelection of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCivil rights figures kick off Super Bowl with coin toss Congress can avoid trumped up national emergency declaration Howard Dean calls for Northam to resign, rips GOP over 'double standard' MORE," Inslee added.

The governor pushed back against the suggestion that Schultz might not hurt a Democratic candidate, and could pull votes from Trump given his more conservative views on abortion, "Medicare for all" and government spending.

"Virtually every Democrat alive who can count votes” believes Schultz's candidacy would help Trump, the governor said.

"This would be a disastrous event," he added. "I have strongly suggested to Howard to keep your legacy intact as a businessperson who’s done some decent things, and not engage in this ruinous project which only has one potential outcome."

Schultz, who served as Starbucks's CEO from 1986-2000 and again from 2008-2017, said late last month that he's "seriously thinking of running for president" as a "centrist independent."

Schultz told The New York Times he will make his final decision on a campaign after a three-month book tour. His announcement has drawn criticism from Democrats who have voiced concerns that he would pull votes away from the party's nominee in 2020 and boost Trump's reelection chances.

A number of Democrats have already entered the 2020 race or announced exploratory committees, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTaxing the rich becomes hot topic of debate for 2020 hopefuls Kamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 campaign MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 party politics in Puerto Rico Reid praises Warren, stops short of endorsement Taxing the rich becomes hot topic of debate for 2020 hopefuls MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 campaign In flood resilience debate, there are no solutions — only tradeoffs MORE (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 campaign Northam declines to moonwalk during press conference MORE (D-N.J.).

The field is expected to grow larger and more progressive heavyweights, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Schumer aide dismissed last year over 'inappropriate encounters' Booker snags first Senate endorsement MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez holds call with UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Progressives pulling a bait-and-switch with 'Medicare for All' Taxing the rich becomes hot topic of debate for 2020 hopefuls MORE (I-Vt.), are said to be mulling White House bids.