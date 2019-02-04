Christie says he's open to presidential bid in 2024

Chris Christie (R) said Monday he's leaving open the possibility of another presidential campaign in 2024 if he believes he can win the GOP nomination.

"Yeah, listen, why not? I’m 56 years old, so you have to see," the former New Jersey governor said on "The Hugh Hewitt Show."

"I would not do it if I couldn’t see a pathway to victory," Christie said. "I’m not someone who wants to do it just to go through the exercise. But if I saw a pathway to victory and a way to make a difference, I certainly would consider it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Christie, who ran for president in 2016 but dropped out after the New Hampshire primary, told the conservative commentator that while he hasn't ruled anything out, he doesn't envision himself running for Senate, and said he doesn't expect a GOP candidate to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpCivil rights figures kick off Super Bowl with coin toss Congress can avoid trumped up national emergency declaration Howard Dean calls for Northam to resign, rips GOP over 'double standard' MORE in 2020.

Marlyand Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) are reportedly considering whether to mount a primary campaign against Trump.

Christie said Monday he would advise Hogan against running, noting the president's strong support within the party.

The former governor was more optimistic when asked about the chances of defeating Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceEllen Page calls out anti-LGBT rhetoric in wake of Jussie Smollett attack: 'This needs to f---ing stop' Co-founder of Satanic Temple: Pence 'really scares me' Don’t let ISIS off the hook MORE in a hypothetical 2024 primary.

"I think it’s possible to beat anybody, especially when we’re talking about a time that’s so far off," Christie said. "We don’t know what the political climate’s going to be at that time. So you know, I don’t think there’s anybody who should be considered to be a prohibitive favorite back at that point, because we don’t know what the political world is going to look like then."

Christie has been on a media blitz in recent weeks to promote his new book, "Let Me Finish." The two-term governor reflected in the book on his time working on the Trump campaign, where he briefly chaired the president-elect's transition team before he was forced out.