Democratic donors say they hope Stacey Abrams runs for Senate

Multiple Democratic political donors are hoping that Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor last year in Georgia, will one day run for a seat in the United States Senate.

Abrams, who is giving the official Democratic response to President Trump Donald John TrumpCivil rights figures kick off Super Bowl with coin toss Congress can avoid trumped up national emergency declaration Howard Dean calls for Northam to resign, rips GOP over 'double standard' MORE's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, has been floated as a potential challenger to Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020.

“I would love to see her have a bigger stage,” political donor Nancy Koziol told The New York Times in an article published Monday.

“I would love to see her be president when my daughter can vote for her.”

Charles Myers, an investor who supported Abrams's failed midterm gubernatorial bid, also said he was hoping Abrams would run, saying that her last race was "stolen from her."

The comments form Koziol and Myers came as part of an expansive report from The Times about Abrams's potential future in politics.

Democratic Party leaders have reportedly already begun advocating for her to run against Perdue, a staunch Trump ally. The Times, citing multiple people who have spoken with her directly, reported that Abrams remains undecided.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerScott: Emergency declaration not my 'first choice' for Trump to build wall The word ‘wall’ is the impediment Hey team, loyalty means we don't whine 'Trump is a wimp' MORE (D-N.Y.) announced last week that the party had asked Abrams to give the response to Trump's annual address, and that she had accepted.

Abrams, who previously served as the Democratic leader of the Georgia General Assembly, gained mass appeal in her unsuccessful bid to become governor in 2018. Abrams would have been the first African-American woman to be elected governor in U.S. history.

Former Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) won the hotly contested election, which included a drawn-out vote count that sparked multiple lawsuits and accusations of intentional voter suppression.

Abrams met with top Democrats earlier this month about a possible Senate run in 2020 and has said that she would make a decision about her future in March.

“I need to make decisions not based on animus or bitterness or sadness, but really based in a pragmatism that says, ‘This is the right thing to do,’ ” Abrams said. “And I’m going to use that calculus and I intend to make a decision about the job I’m going to run for next by the end of March."