Howard Schultz plans Thursday policy speech as he mulls White House run

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who announced in January that he was “strongly considering” running for president as a “centrist independent,” will deliver a policy speech Thursday at Purdue University.

A spokesperson for Schultz confirmed to The Hill that Schultz will be speaking at the university on Thursday, in an address that will also be live-streamed.

“He will lay out his theory of the case and talk about some policy themes,” said Erin McPike, but did not offer further details.

Schultz will speak at the invitation of the Purdue student government, according to a release from the university, which noted the speech would start at 1 p.m. ET.

Schultz has faced strong criticism from Democrats after announcing he was considering running for president as an independent, raising fears he will pull votes away from a Democratic nominee and hand President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to nominate senior Treasury official Malpass to lead World Bank: report Senate GOP warns Trump against using national emergency for border wall Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends musical production in first public appearance since surgery MORE a second term.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who is also considering a presidential run, said Schultz will be making “an enormous mistake” if he becomes a presidential candidate as an independent.

"He has had a successful legacy as a businessperson, and it would be tarnished beyond imagination if he does the only thing that his candidacy would do would be to help the reelection of Donald Trump," Inslee said.

Schultz, however, has insisted he is not considering entering the race to be a "spoiler."

“I am certainly prepared for the cynics and the naysayers to come out and say this cannot be done,” Schultz told The New York Times in a recent interview. “I don’t agree with them. I think it’s un-American to say it can’t be done."

Trump, meanwhile, taunted Schultz on Twitter, saying he "doesn’t have the guts” to run for president.

A poll released Friday found that Schultz was widely viewed as unfavorable by Democrats, Republicans and independents.