Dem presidential field looks smaller than expected

The Democratic field in the 2020 election is shaping up to be much smaller than originally anticipated.

While more than half a dozen Democrats have declared they are running for president or launched exploratory committees, it’s a significantly smaller crowd than the estimated two or three dozen that were once mentioned as would-be contenders.

It’s still early in the cycle, and there’s time for more people to decide to get into the race.

But Democrats now say they expect their primary season to include a dozen or so candidates, most of whom fall in the progressive lane that more and more appears to align with the party’s mood.

“The invisible primary separated the wheat from the chaff,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon, who thinks that if there is a smaller number of candidates, it will be good for the party.

“It makes the debates manageable and gives the serious candidates more time in the spotlight,” Bannon said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who had signaled an interest in running for president, announced he would not enter the race last month. So did billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who has been involved in an effort to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to nominate senior Treasury official Malpass to lead World Bank: report Senate GOP warns Trump against using national emergency for border wall Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends musical production in first public appearance since surgery MORE. Long-shot candidate Richard Ojeda, a state senator in West Virginia, has already ended his campaign.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, a favorite among top Obama aides, announced he would not run for president last year, as did former Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (Ill.) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseySenators voice tempered optimism about push to avoid another shutdown Trump pitches new plan to reopen government amid Dem pushback Dem senator references 'The Office' when posting job for Scranton regional manager MORE Jr. (Pa.), who some touted as a potential candidate after his reelection victory, said in January he would not run.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, a longtime Democrat who was also rumored to run as a Democrat, announced last week he would likely run as an independent.

His rollout was greeted with scorn by a number of Democrats, raising new doubts about the path to victory for a centrist.

Several politicians seen as contenders for the centrist lane, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent Poll: Biden leads Dems by 11 points in Iowa MORE and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, have yet to announce their intentions about 2020.

Neither have Sens. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's Morning Report — Will Ralph Northam survive? This week: Trump delivers State of the Union amid wall fight Trump will give State of Union to sea of opponents MORE (D-Ohio) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTrump will give State of Union to sea of opponents Kamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Beto O’Rourke sees stock fall MORE (D-Minn.), who both represent Midwest states and are widely seen as having appeal in Iowa as well as the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania that Democrats are desperate to win back from Trump.

Both have stopped short of backing the “Medicare for all” proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response On The Money: Taxing the rich becomes hot debate for 2020 hopefuls | Graham predicts GOP 'war' over border wall | Schumer, Sanders propose bill to limit stock buybacks MORE (I-Vt.), which has emerged as an early litmus test for candidates.

Sanders also has not committed to a second bid for the White House, though many believe he will enter the race. Another would-be candidate still on the sidelines is former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Some of the centrist candidates may be waiting to see what Biden, 76, decides to do.

Biden is a front-runner in nearly every poll and if he does decide to run for president, many think others could decide not to get into the race.

One major Democratic donor said that Biden would clear the centrist lane should he decide to run.

If a dozen candidates enter the race, it would still be a relatively large field. But it would be much smaller than the crowd many Democrats had once anticipated.

A number of Democrats also thought the field would at least be as large as the 17 candidates who ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

In December, Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineMedia layoffs bring heat on Facebook, Google House committees to hold joint hearing on T-Mobile-Sprint merger Dems revive impeachment talk after latest Cohen bombshell MORE (D- R.I.) told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson “We’ll have 30 or 40, probably, great candidates running for president.”

In 2008, eight Democratic candidates competed in the Iowa caucuses and two more candidates withdrew before the contests began.

In 2004, nine Democrats battled in the primaries and one major candidate withdrew before the Iowa caucuses.

A number of big names are already in the Democratic race.

They include big players such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq MORE (Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (N.J.), who are all seen as serious contenders to win. Warren so far has only announced an exploratory committee, a step just short of the more formal announcements from Booker and Harris. But it is clear she intends to join the race.

Others who say they are running include former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response The Hill's 12:30 Report: Controversy over Trump's leaked schedule | White House defends 'different leadership style' | Schumer urges Northam to step down Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTrump will give State of Union to sea of opponents Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 campaign Five takeaways from the latest fundraising reports in the lead-up to 2020 MORE (Hawaii) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyGillibrand welcomes Booker into 2020 race: 'I'll be cheering you on' but 'not TOO hard' With mom by his side, Booker signs paperwork declaring candidacy for president Booker announces White House bid MORE, the Maryland Democrat who has been in the race for more than a year.

David Wade, a Democratic strategist and veteran of presidential campaigns, said while he doesn’t believe “there was ever room for 20 candidates,” there are still incentives to run.

This includes the possibility that running for president could lead to a vice presidential nod or a Cabinet position.

Philippe Reines, a longtime adviser to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLobbyist received half a million in Russia-linked deposits around 2016 Trump Tower meeting: report Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response Hillicon Valley: Dems pounce on Trump fight with intel leaders | FBI taps new counterintelligence chief | T-Mobile, Sprint tap former FCC Dem commish to sell merger | Dem bill would crack down on robocalls | Family sues over Uber self-driving fatality MORE — who also has been rumored to be considering another White House bid — said it’s a natural part of the process for would-be candidates to “flirt with a run” and then decide against it.

“Maybe in part because of how they see the field and focus shaping up,” Reines said. “Maybe because they don’t want to raise money. Maybe because they don’t want to kill themselves going through a brutal process that’s almost surely going to end in defeat.”