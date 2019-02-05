Tulsi Gabbard denounces David Duke, rejects his endorsement

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTrump will give State of Union to sea of opponents Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 campaign Five takeaways from the latest fundraising reports in the lead-up to 2020 MORE (D-Hawaii) on Tuesday denounced David Duke, a founder and former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and rejected his 2020 endorsement.

“I have strongly denounced David Duke’s hateful views and his so-called ‘support’ multiple times in the past, and reject his support,” Gabbard said in a statement to The Hill.

“Publicizing Duke's so-called ‘endorsement’ is meant to distract from my message: that I will end regime-change wars, work to end the new cold war and take us away from the precipice of a nuclear war, which is a greater danger now than ever before.”

Duke, who founded a Louisiana branch of the KKK in 1974 and served as the grand wizard of the Knights of the Klu Klux Klan until 1979, on Monday appeared to endorse Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress.

“Tulsi Gabbard in 2020. Finally a candidate for President who will really put America First?” he tweeted, linking to an article about President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to nominate senior Treasury official Malpass to lead World Bank: report Senate GOP warns Trump against using national emergency for border wall Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends musical production in first public appearance since surgery MORE’s recent proposal to keep troops in Iraq. Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, is a staunch opponent of military interventionism.

Tulsi Gabbard in 2020. Finally a candidate for President who will really put America First? https://t.co/TITV9VQvc5 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 4, 2019

Duke also changed his Twitter page banner to a picture of Gabbard, endorsing Gabbard for president. The text reads, “Tulsi Gabbard for President. Finally a candidate who will actually put America First rather than Israel First!”

Duke, who endorsed Trump in 2016, has appeared to sour on the president in office. Trump disavowed Duke's endorsement.

Duke later called on Trump in November 2016 to pick Gabbard as his secretary of State, an endorsement the Hawaii Democrat also rejected.

“U didn't know I'm Polynesian/Cauc? Dad couldn't use 'whites only' water fountain. No thanks. Ur white nationalism is pure evil,” she tweeted at the time.

U didn't know I'm Polynesian/Cauc? Dad couldn't use "whites only" water fountain. No thanks. Ur white nationalism is pure evil — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 27, 2016

“Our movement is one of love/aloha, inclusivity. Duke represents hatred, racism, anti-Semitism, fear. We don’t want his ‘support.’ Period,” she added in Dec. 2016.

Our movement is one of love/aloha, inclusivity. Duke represents hatred, racism, anti-Semitism, fear. We don’t want his “support.” Period. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 18, 2016

Duke has unsuccessfully run for Congress and the presidency multiple times, but served in the Louisiana state House of Representatives from 1989 to 1992.

Gabbard is a member what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field. Several high-profile candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response The Hill's 12:30 Report: Controversy over Trump's leaked schedule | White House defends 'different leadership style' | Schumer urges Northam to step down Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent MORE (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (D-N.J.) have already said they’re running or suggested they intend to join the race.