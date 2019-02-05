Klobuchar to headline Dem banquet in Iowa amid 2020 speculation

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTrump will give State of Union to sea of opponents Kamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Beto O’Rourke sees stock fall MORE (D-Minn.) is set to headline a local Democratic banquet in Iowa later this month, a move that’s likely to fuel speculation that the Minnesota Democrat is close to mounting a 2020 White House bid.

Klobuchar will appear at the Ankeny Area Democrats Winter Banquet and Fundraiser on Feb. 21, according to a release emailed to reporters Tuesday. Politico first reported news of the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re incredibly excited to have Senator Klobuchar headlining our event,” Mary McAdams, the acting chairwoman of the Ankeny Area Democrats, said in a statement. “People really liked what she had to say when she visited to help our local candidates in 2018.”

If she enters the presidential race, Klobuchar, a three-term senator, would become the second candidate from the Midwest to throw her name into the running for the 2020 Democratic nomination after Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind.

That could give her a leg up in a region of the country that’s seen as crucial to defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to nominate senior Treasury official Malpass to lead World Bank: report Senate GOP warns Trump against using national emergency for border wall Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends musical production in first public appearance since surgery MORE in 2020.

News of Klobuchar’s plans to headline the banquet comes after a former aide to the senator, Jeannette Cleland, who also served as former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaWhat actually happens when ads are pulled over political controversy Julián Castro: No one can ‘out-gutter’ Trump The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Day 27 of the shutdown | Cohen reportedly paid company to rig online polls, boost his own image | Atlantic publishes ‘Impeach Donald Trump’ cover story MORE's deputy director of scheduling, filed a permit application for a Saturday event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported on the permit application.

If Klobuchar enters the race, she’ll join an already crowded field of Democratic primary contenders that includes four of her fellow senators, Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez starts to fill in details of 'Green New Deal' Bloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response The Hill's 12:30 Report: Controversy over Trump's leaked schedule | White House defends 'different leadership style' | Schumer urges Northam to step down Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent MORE (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (D-N.J.).