Klobuchar to announce 2020 decision on Sunday

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTrump will give State of Union to sea of opponents Kamala Harris: She offers experience, diversity — and a double-edged position on law and order Beto O’Rourke sees stock fall MORE (D-Minn.) said she’ll announce her decision about running for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday in Minneapolis.

“Sunday, come to Boom Island in Minneapolis,” Klobuchar said during a Tuesday night interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow following President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from the State of the Union Ocasio-Cortez rejects criticism that she wasn't 'spirited and warm' during Trump speech Lawmakers say Trump’s infrastructure vision lacks political momentum MORE's State of the Union address. “And then you'll find out my decision."

“It’s going to be a little cold...wear warm clothes, maybe have little heat warmers with you, but then you’ll find out my decision.”

The news comes hours after reports emerged that Klobuchar, who's been mulling a 2020 bid, will be headlining a local Democratic banquet in early caucus state Iowa on Feb. 21.

Klobuchar, who easily won a third term to the Senate last year, has generated recent buzz about a presidential bid. She'd be one of a few Democrats either running or considering from the Midwest.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has already announced a 2020 bid. Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's Morning Report — Will Ralph Northam survive? This week: Trump delivers State of the Union amid wall fight Trump will give State of Union to sea of opponents MORE (D-Ohio) has been visiting early primary states on his "Dignity of Work" tour and has said he's nearing a decision.

If Klobuchar jumps into the race, she’ll join a packed field with other fellow senators including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response The Hill's 12:30 Report: Controversy over Trump's leaked schedule | White House defends 'different leadership style' | Schumer urges Northam to step down Inslee: 'Enormous mistake' for Schultz to make 2020 bid as independent MORE (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBloomberg ponders 2020 as Dems veer left Overnight Defense: Dems aim to block use of defense funds for wall | Watchdog issues new warning on Syria withdrawal | Trump wants to 'watch Iran' from Iraq Bernie Sanders to deliver his own State of the Union response MORE (D-N.J.).