Mitch Landrieu on 2020 run: ‘I don't think I'm going to do it’

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu (D) Wednesday poured cold water on speculation that he might run for president in 2020.

“I don’t think so. A lot of people have asked me that. I never say never, but at this point in time, I don’t think I’m going to do it,” Landrieu said on CNN when asked if he would launch a White House bid.

“The field is getting filled up. I think the Democrats have a lot of great candidates," he added. "I feel very comfortable that there are people who are going to get into this race. Each and every one of them, by the way, are better than what President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from the State of the Union Ocasio-Cortez rejects criticism that she wasn't 'spirited and warm' during Trump speech Lawmakers say Trump’s infrastructure vision lacks political momentum MORE is offering for the country right now.”

“I don’t think so,” @MitchLandrieu, former mayor of New Orleans, says about possibly running for president in 2020. “I never say never, but at this point in time, I don’t think I’m going to do it.” https://t.co/ohZIqWzDzJ pic.twitter.com/SBJARXRFGg — New Day (@NewDay) February 6, 2019

Landrieu has been discussed among election prognosticators as a potential dark horse in the 2020 Democratic primary field. A speech he gave in 2017 about removing Confederate monuments, coupled with a book he authored on the same subject, generated buzz, with many suggesting a southern Democrat could appeal to working-class voters who supported Trump in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having won statewide in a deep-red state and citywide among a predominantly black, Democratic electorate, he has some track record in bridging these divides,” Democratic strategist Adam Sharp told The Hill in 2017. “There may be more paths open for him nationally than there are statewide right now.”

Several candidates have already announced or suggested they intend to run in 2020, including Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (N.Y.).

Many of those who have officially announced appear to be courting the progressive wing of the Democratic base. Landrieu’s candidacy likely would have pulled the bulk of its support from moderates in the party.