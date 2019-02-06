Poll: More than 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for president

More than 60 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in a new CNN poll say former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: Abrams achieved 'in a matter of minutes' what Trump failed to do in entire State of the Union speech Trump says McCain's book 'bombed': report Trump tears into Dems at private lunch hours before State of the Union: report MORE should run for president in 2020.

The survey, which was conducted by SSRS and released on Wednesday, found that 62 percent of Democratic voters surveyed want Biden to run for the party's presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, 28 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning respondents said Biden should stay out of the presidential race. Ten percent said they had no opinion.

A previous CNN poll, released in October 2015, had shown 47 percent of respondents saying that Biden should run for president.

The latest survey comes as Biden, who served as vice president under former President Obama, mulls a presidential campaign to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from the State of the Union Ocasio-Cortez rejects criticism that she wasn't 'spirited and warm' during Trump speech Lawmakers say Trump’s infrastructure vision lacks political momentum MORE.

He said last month that he would make a decision on running "soon."

The Democratic presidential field has gradually increased in the last month, with prominent senators like Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE announcing their candidacy.

Forty-nine percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters said the ability to beat Trump was extremely important to them when deciding on a candidate.

About half of the people who prioritized the ability to beat Trump said they were very likely to support Biden, according to CNN.

The CNN poll was conducted between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 among a national population of 1,011 adults, including 477 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. The margin of error for the subsample is 5.6 percentage points.