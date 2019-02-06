California voters are split over Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard pushes back on Assad criticisms: ‘We heard attacks from warmongers' before California voters split on Harris presidential run: poll Poll: More than 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for president MORE's (D-Calif.) presidential campaign, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Forty percent of respondents in the deep-blue state of California say the senator would make a good president, while 38 percent say she would not.

Democrats think Harris would do a good job as president by a 68-12 percent margin, while Republicans overwhelmingly think she would not, 75-11 percent.

Among Democratic and Democratic-leaning Californians, 58 percent said they would be excited for Harris to run for president.

That figure is slightly below the 60 percent of respondents in that category who would be excited for former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCalifornia voters split on Harris presidential run: poll Poll: More than 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for president Biden: Abrams achieved 'in a matter of minutes' what Trump failed to do in entire State of the Union speech MORE to run.

"It's former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris neck and neck and everyone else an afterthought in the very early Democratic presidential race," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll.



"But while Sen. Harris gets the nod for generating excitement among California Democrats, the total pool of voters is noticeably ambivalent about whether she has what it takes to be a good president."

Biden has said he will decide whether or not to pursue the Democratic nomination "soon."

According to the poll, 44 percent of Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters would be excited about a run by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard pushes back on Assad criticisms: ‘We heard attacks from warmongers' before RNC requests disciplinary action against Warren over Native American heritage claims Analyst says most Americans don't take issue with higher taxes on the wealthy MORE (D-Mass.) or Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union 7 memorable moments from Trump's State of the Union MORE (I-Vt.), while 40 percent said they would be excited by former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBeto O’Rourke sees stock fall Booker hires Gavin Newsom's 2018 campaign manager to run 2020 bid Video surfaces of Beto O'Rourke playing the Ramones' 'Blitzkrieg Bop' in a mask and onesie MORE (D-Texas.).

Sanders and O'Rourke have yet to announce their 2020 intentions.

Among senators that have declared their candidacy, Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (D-N.Y.) only excited 21 percent of respondents. The poll didn't ask people about Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (D-N.J.), who announced his run for the White House on Friday.

California's primary is in early March of 2020, giving the state a greater opportunity than in years past to have an impact on the race.

Quinnipiac surveyed 912 California voters, including 452 Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4. The poll has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points. The sample of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters has a 5.9-point margin of error.