Gabbard pushes back on Assad criticisms: ‘We heard attacks from warmongers' before

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPete Buttigieg fills in a pothole to highlight push for infrastructure funding Tulsi Gabbard denounces David Duke, rejects his endorsement Dem presidential field looks smaller than expected MORE on Wednesday pushed back on criticism over her comments regarding Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

The Hawaii congresswoman, a staunch opponent of military interventions, took a shot at "warmongers in politics/media" and accused critics of trying to "smear" her after she discussed her views on Assad during an interview on MSNBC earlier in the day.

“We heard attacks from warmongers in politics/media before. Those opposed to Iraq/Libya/Syria regime change wars are called ‘dicatator-lovers’ or ‘cozy’ with evil regimes. Rather than defend their position, they resort to name-calling & smears. American people [won’t] fall for this,” Gabbard tweeted.

Gabbard has faced bipartisan criticism since 2017 after she met with Assad, who much of the international community say is to blame for hundreds of thousands of deaths in Syria’s civil war.

She defended herself last month after announcing her White House bid, saying it's important “to be willing to meet with others, whether they be friends or adversaries.”

“It continues to be very important for any leader in this country to be willing to meet with others, whether they be friends or adversaries or potential adversaries, if we are serious about the pursuit of peace and securing our country,” she said on CNN.

Gabbard's views on Assad were brought back into the spotlight Wednesday morning after she said she did not consider him to be an enemy of the United States.

"Assad is not the enemy of the United States because Syria does not pose a direct threat to the United States," she said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

When asked if Assad is an adversary of the U.S., Gabbard replied, “You can describe it however you want to describe it.”

Gabbard is among an early group of candidates to join what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field next year.

Several other Democratic lawmakers including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard pushes back on Assad criticisms: ‘We heard attacks from warmongers' before RNC requests disciplinary action against Warren over Native American heritage claims Analyst says most Americans don't take issue with higher taxes on the wealthy MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard pushes back on Assad criticisms: ‘We heard attacks from warmongers' before California voters split on Harris presidential run: poll Poll: More than 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for president MORE (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union Six takeaways from the State of the Union Trump veers between comity, confrontation at raucous State of the Union MORE (N.J.) have already said they’re running or signaled they intend to join the race.