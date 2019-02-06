Trump: 'It's a mistake' for Stacey Abrams to run for Senate

President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from the State of the Union Ocasio-Cortez rejects criticism that she wasn't 'spirited and warm' during Trump speech Lawmakers say Trump’s infrastructure vision lacks political momentum MORE waded into the 2020 Georgia Senate race on Wednesday, casting doubt on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s chances of beating Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) if she mounts a campaign for his seat.

In an interview with a group of reporters, Trump said it would be a “mistake” for Abrams to enter the 2020 Senate race, because Perdue “will be very hard to beat.”

“I think it’s a mistake for her to run against him because I don’t think she can win,” Trump said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which was among the news outlets included in the interview.

The rebuke came a day after Abrams, the Democratic Party’s 2018 gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, delivered the Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s State of the Union address in which she accused the president of sowing divisions and engineering a partial government shutdown as a political “stunt.”

Since her narrow defeat in Georgia’s gubernatorial race in November, Abrams has been floated as a potential challenger to Perdue, a wealthy former Reebok and Dollar General CEO who is up for reelection in 2020.

Perdue, who was first elected in 2014, is among nearly two dozen GOP senators facing reelection next year.

Democrats hope that shifting demographics in Georgia and an influx of new residents will help them make headway in a state that has been controlled largely by Republicans for more than a decade.

Abrams has been courted aggressively in recent months by Democrats who see her as a top-tier contender to challenge Perdue. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis Schumer DCCC official praises Abrams' upcoming Dem response: ‘She showed what’s possible in Georgia’ Democratic donors say they hope Stacey Abrams runs for Senate Schumer calls on Northam to resign MORE (D-N.Y.) approached her about delivering the Democratic State of the Union rebuttal last month.

Abrams also met separately with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoSenate Dems introduce bill to keep DACA info private Mark Kelly considering Senate bid as Arizona Dems circle McSally Schumer recruiting top-notch candidate for McCain Senate seat MORE (D-Nev.), who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

In his interview Wednesday, Trump raised the notion of Abrams mounting a 2020 White House campaign, saying that he would “love for her to run for president.”

“Why? Because so far I’m liking the candidates and she’d be another one I’d like,” he said. “To run for president you’re supposed to have won, unless you’re a non-politician like me. I’d never ran. I’m one for one.”