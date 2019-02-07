Biden speaking to Dems on Capitol Hill as 2020 speculation mounts: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCalifornia voters split on Harris presidential run: poll Poll: More than 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for president Biden: Abrams achieved 'in a matter of minutes' what Trump failed to do in entire State of the Union speech MORE has reportedly spoken with multiple allies on Capitol Hill in recent weeks as he considers whether to join a growing crowd of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.

Politico reports that Biden has had calls with a number of Democrats, including Sens. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyGOP senators: Trump should not declare border emergency during State of the Union Dem presidential field looks smaller than expected Senators voice tempered optimism about push to avoid another shutdown MORE Jr. (D-Pa.).

Biden has talked to at least five senators about a potential 2020 bid since the beginning of January, the news outlet reports, and has been in regular contact with the majority whip in the House, Rep. Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnFormer FCC Dem to advise T-Mobile, Sprint on merger Clyburn: Dems did not rush to judgment over BuzzFeed report Black Caucus chair says America's growing diversity faces 'dragon' of hate MORE (D-S.C.).

“Probably the most well-known, popular Democrat,” Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinDems groan as Trump mentions migrant caravans in State of the Union Live coverage: Trump delivers State of the Union Dems face internal battle over BDS bill MORE (D-Md.) told Politico of Biden. “I don’t [know] if anyone is more qualified or has a better understanding of the role of the president than Joe Biden.”

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinNegotiators running out of time to get deal to prevent shutdown Administration reiterates .7 billion wall demand in closed-door briefing Negotiators optimistic about avoiding shutdown despite Trump threats MORE (D) confirmed that he speaks with Biden regularly, adding that he wouldn't "rule out" the possibility of the former vice president entering the race.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Durbin told Politico. “Every month or so, I get a phone call from him. He speaks in a very general way about weighing the options."

“There’s clearly a lane for him," added Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyTell Congress to end war and hunger in Yemen Live coverage: Trump delivers State of the Union Senate approves Syria, anti-BDS bill MORE (D-Conn.), according to the report. "He’s one of the most beloved figures in the party, one of the best known, one of the most popular, with a lot of friends here.”

The former vice president has hinted about the possibility of a 2020 run for months, but has not yet made a public announcement.

Recent polling shows Biden atop a field of potential 2020 Democratic candidates in Iowa, leading his closest competitor, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 candidates will have to choose a side — the health insurance industry or the people Howard Schultz to be featured at CNN town hall in Texas next week Gabbard pushes back on Assad criticisms: ‘We heard attacks from warmongers' before MORE (D-Calif.), by 11 points.