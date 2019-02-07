Georgia Republican Rob Woodall won’t seek reelection in 2020

Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallHouse Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 GOP struggles to find right Republican for Rules Dem challenger concedes to incumbent Woodall in Georgia's 7th District MORE (R-Ga.), who narrowly survived a tough reelection race last year, will not seek reelection in 2020.

Woodall defeated Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux by a razor-thin margin of 419 votes in one of the closest House races of the 2018 midterm cycle. Democrats are planning to make Georgia's 7th District a top target in 2020.

"Doing what you love requires things of you, and having had that family transition made me start to think about those things that I have invested less in because I've been investing more here,” Woodall said in a Thursday interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bourdeaux, a professor at Georgia State University who formerly ran the Georgia Senate’s budget office, formally conceded the race about two weeks after the election.

Bourdeaux will run again for the seat in 2020 and make a formal announcement on Tuesday, campaign spokesman Jake Best confirmed to The Hill.

President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump to lead new White House global women's empowerment initiative Father says he traveled to Canada for son's medicine that would cost K in US Clinton: Trump's decision to suspend nuclear treaty with Russia 'a gift to Putin' MORE carried Georgia’s 7th District, which extends from the northeast Atlanta suburbs to Lake Lanier, by a little more than 6 points in the 2016 election, but the demographics of the district have changed over the years with an influx of immigrants.

Woodall's district is one of the 33 GOP-held seats that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will be targeting in 2020 to try to expand Democrats' House majority.