FEC raises contribution limits for 2020

Wealthy donors will be able to give their favored federal candidates up to $5,600 in the run-up to the 2020 elections after the Federal Election Commission announced new higher contribution limits on Thursday.

The FEC said donors would be able to give up to $2,800 per election — including both the primary and the general election contests — in the new cycle, a $100 increase over the 2018 cycle. The commission raises the donor cap every two years under a provision in the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, better known as McCain-Feingold.

Individuals will be allowed to contribute up to $35,500 to party accounts like the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee every year.

Those with the means to do so may give up to $106,500 to party accounts dedicated to throwing the quadrennial national convention, fighting recounts and maintaining party headquarters facilities.

The limits will apply to only a tiny fraction of Americans who have either the means or the inclination to hand their money over to a political candidate.

In 2018, only 92,518 people gave the maximum donation, then $2,700, to a federal candidate, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.