Roger Stone tried to induce 'heart attacks and strokes' on Corsi: lawsuit

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneMarlee Matlin tweets photo of Roger Stone from Florida hair salon Prosecutor leaves Mueller team amid reports of investigation's progress House Intel panel votes to release Russia interview transcripts to Mueller MORE tried to cause right-wing writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi to have “heart attacks and strokes” along with threatening and defaming him, according to a lawsuit Corsi filed against Stone on Thursday.

“Stone’s intentional infliction of emotional distress and coercion and threats are intended to try, even cause Plaintiff Corsi to have heart attacks and strokes, in order that Plaintiff will be unable to testify at Stone’s criminal trial,” Corsi's lawyer said in court. He added that Stone’s common allusion to mafia figures and former President Nixon made him feel like he was being threatened.

Corsi also alleged that Stone, before he was indicted, “began a public relations campaign ... to smear, intimidate and threaten Plaintiff Corsi, a material witness in the ‘Russian Collusion’ investigation.” The suit particularly references statements and articles by Stone on the conspiracy-theory website InfoWars.

Corsi previously identified himself as “Person 1” in Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s indictment of Roger Stone. The indictment, which Corsi said was accurate, alleges that Stone tried to prevent Person 1 from disputing false statements he made to a House committee.

Stone is accused of lying about communications with WikiLeaks. Corsi indicated that he would testify against Stone if subpoenaed.

Stone’s lawyer Grant Smith said Friday that he had not yet read Corsi’s suit or discussed it with his client, so he could not comment. He said he would respond to the suit “in due course.”

Corsi is seeking $25 million in damages.

"The complaint speaks for itself," Corsi's lawyer Larry Klayman said in an email.