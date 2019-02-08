Former McCain chief of staff says he will not run for Senate in Arizona in 2020

Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods (D) announced on Friday that he will not run for the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyFive takeaways from the latest fundraising reports in the lead-up to 2020 FEC cites McSally for campaign contributions: report Has compromise in Washington become unattainable? MORE (R-Ariz.) in 2020.

Woods, who served as the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainGillibrand introduces bipartisan bill to allow transgender military service Cindy McCain apologizes after police refute trafficking claim Meghan McCain wishes grandmother a happy 107th birthday MORE’s (R) first chief of staff in Congress, recently switched his party affiliation and had been seriously considering a Senate run as a Democrat.

Woods made the announcement during a Friday interview with local radio station KTAR News 92.3, saying he met with media consultants and pollsters about his chances to defeat McSally.

But he said that given Arizona’s late August primary, he didn’t want to fight against other Democrats in what is expected to be a contested primary.

“I think I can beat her and I think I am the person to beat her. However ... it’s pretty clear there would be a Democratic primary if I run,” Woods told KTAR on Friday. “I’m not interested in running the next 18 months against Democrats.”

Woods had backed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), who went on to defeat McSally in the 2018 midterm election.

Sinema had been introducing Woods in Washington, D.C., and previously met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats prove once more they have thrown bipartisanship aside Senate buzz grows for Abrams after speech electrifies Dems DCCC official praises Abrams' upcoming Dem response: ‘She showed what’s possible in Georgia’ MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoSC Dem forms exploratory committee to challenge Graham in 2020 Senate buzz grows for Abrams after speech electrifies Dems Trump: 'It's a mistake' for Stacey Abrams to run for Senate MORE (D-Nev.), who heads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

But as a former Republican, Woods had frustrated some progressives for past comments on a radio show that were critical of now-Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi mourns Dingell: ‘We have lost a beloved pillar of the Congress’ Political world mourns Dingell, longest serving member of Congress Former Rep. John Dingell dies at 92 MORE (D-Calif.), according to Yellow Sheet Report, an Arizona political tip sheet.

Woods said he expected other Democrats to run to the left of him, noting that he’s “not too big on either party.”

Instead, Woods said he plans to get involved in the 2020 presidential race to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpOvernight Defense: Gillibrand offers bill to let transgender troops serve | Pentagon ready to protect US personnel in Venezuela | Dems revive fight with Trump over Saudis Whitaker to testify publicly Friday, Judiciary chairman says White House: Trump has not followed diet and exercise plan ‘religiously’ MORE. He said he will endorse a candidate and “be as involved as they’ll let me be.”

With Woods out of the running, retired astronaut Mark Kelly and Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoPuerto Rico statehood supporters pin hopes on House action Dem lawmaker notifies police about Facebook threats NBC condemns Tom Brokaw's 'inaccurate and inappropriate' comments about Hispanics MORE (D-Ariz.) are seen as the top Senate challengers for Democrats. Both have also met with Schumer and Cortez Masto.

Arizona is high on Democrats’ priority list, as they seek to take back the Senate in 2020. Republicans hold a 53-seat Senate majority.

McSally was appointed to fill McCain’s seat until the 2020 special election after it had been initially held by former Sen. Jon Kyl (R).

Whoever wins the seat in 2020 will serve out the remainder of McCain's term, which expires in 2022.