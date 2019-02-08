Joe Kennedy to endorse Warren during campaign announcement

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyPolitical world mourns Dingell, longest serving member of Congress Old scars of the 2008 crisis continue to be ignored Dems warn against deporting former Trump golf course workers MORE III (D-Mass.) is set to endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump official says agency would not have supported family separations | 2020 Dems walk fine line on 'Medicare for all' | Advocates skeptical of Trump AIDS pledge | Johnson and Johnson to show drug prices on TV Ocasio-Cortez on 2020: ‘I don’t want to be placated as a progressive’ The Hill's 12:30 Report: AOC unveils Green New Deal measure | Trump hits Virginia Dems | Dems begin hearings to get Trump tax returns MORE (D-Mass.) for president when she formally announces her candidacy on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the plans.



Kennedy will make the announcement in a speech introducing Warren at an event in Lawrence, Mass., where she is expected to officially kick off her campaign for the White House. The planned endorsement was first reported on Friday by The Boston Globe.

A spokesperson for Warren's campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Kennedy, a rising star in the Democratic Party, will be among Warren's first high-profile endorsers.

While most lawmakers have so far withheld their endorsements in the nascent 2020 Democratic presidential primary, a handful of politicians have offered candidates their support.

Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezWilliam Barr is right man for the times This week: Trump delivers State of the Union amid wall fight BuzzFeed story has more to say about media than the president MORE (D-N.J.) endorsed Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPolitical world mourns Dingell, longest serving member of Congress Dems accused of MeToo hypocrisy in Virginia Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump official says agency would not have supported family separations | 2020 Dems walk fine line on 'Medicare for all' | Advocates skeptical of Trump AIDS pledge | Johnson and Johnson to show drug prices on TV MORE (D-N.J.) last week after he threw his name into the primary contest.

And Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPolitical world mourns Dingell, longest serving member of Congress Dems accused of MeToo hypocrisy in Virginia Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump official says agency would not have supported family separations | 2020 Dems walk fine line on 'Medicare for all' | Advocates skeptical of Trump AIDS pledge | Johnson and Johnson to show drug prices on TV MORE (D-Calif.), who announced her candidacy last month, has already secured endorsements from California lawmakers, including Reps. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuPolitical world mourns Dingell, longest serving member of Congress Dems probing whether NRA made illegal contributions to Trump Whitaker says he won't testify unless Dems withdraw subpoena threat MORE (D) and Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillTwo Hollywood fundraisers planned for Harris this week: report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump slams intel leaders | GOP in no mood for another shutdown | Trump calls Venezuelan opposition leader | Cold snap hits US Freshman Dem endorses Harris’s 2020 bid MORE (D).

Kennedy's endorsement could give Warren a boost as she seeks to move beyond the controversy surrounding her past claims of Native American ancestry.

Criticism of those claims was renewed this week after The Washington Post published a copy of Warren's 1986 registration card for the State Bar of Texas in which she identifies herself as "American Indian."

Updated at 1:38 p.m.