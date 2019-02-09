Dem Navy veteran files election papers to challenge Crenshaw

A Democratic Navy veteran says she has plans to challenge newly minted U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawKey Dem chairwoman opposes bill to automatically avoid shutdowns Bipartisan bill would withhold pay for president, lawmakers during shutdowns GOP's Crenshaw would debate Ocasio-Cortez: I'd ask questions 'you wish journalists would ask' MORE (R-Texas), a former Navy SEAL.

Elisa Cardnell, 32, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday to challenge Crenshaw for Texas’s 2nd Congressional District, the Houston Chronicle reported Friday.

“Before 2016, I tried to stay out of politics, especially since as a member of the military I viewed my role as necessarily nonpartisan — at least in public life,” Cardnell said. “But now I feel that I have to do something, and my entire career of serving my country and my community has led me to this point.”

Cardnell spent five years on active duty in the Navy, rising to the rank of lieutenant and serving as an anti-submarine warfare officer, the newspaper noted.

She left the Navy reserves in 2018 after six years and is currently a science teacher.

Crenshaw, 34, is also a Navy veteran. He spent 10 years in the Navy SEALs as a lieutenant commander and was injured during an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan. He survived but lost his right eye and often shows off his different fashionable eye patches.

The freshman lawmaker was elected in November to serve a two-year term in Washington after defeating Democrat Todd Litton during the midterm elections.

He filed his FEC paperwork for re-election one month later. Cardell is, so far, his only 2020 challenger.

Crenshaw has quickly become a rising start in the GOP and is often a guest on various Fox News shows, the outlet noted.

He made national headlines when he went on “Saturday Night Live” to make amends with comedian Pete Davidson for mocking his eye patch.