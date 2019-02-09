Trump campaign slams Warren as ‘fraud’

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House begins search for person who leaked president’s schedule: report O'Rourke to headline counter-Trump rally at border Trump touts Kim summit: North Korea will become economic 'rocket' MORE’s campaign wasted no time going after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBooker, Gillibrand, Warren call on Fairfax to resign after rape allegation Former Klobuchar staffers complain of mistreatment, temper: report Warren looks to move past ancestry controversy with 2020 announcement MORE (D-Mass.) on Saturday shortly before she was expected to formally announce her candidacy for the White House in 2020.

“Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

“The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America's middle-class. Only under President Trump's leadership will America continue to grow safer, secure and more prosperous,” he added.

The statement came just before Warren was slated to give a speech in which she is widely expected to announce her bid for the presidency.

It marked the first time that the Trump campaign has issued such a statement blasting an announcement from a Democratic presidential hopeful, after several candidates jumped into the race earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren, an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration, has maintained a fraught relationship with the president throughout his tenure.

Trump early on latched onto Warren's past claims of Native American ancestry, often questioning those claims and disparagingly referring to her as "Pocahontas."

Warren's claims of Native American heritage has continued to dog her as she has explored a presidential bid.

Warren sought to get ahead of criticism stemming from those claims by releasing the results of a DNA test in October. The results "strong evidence" she had Native American ancestry, likely from an ancestor from between six and 10 generations ago.

Still, the senator was rebuffed by many Native Americans for taking the test, prompting her to apologize. Native Americans scrutinized Warren's decision, expressing concerns about using science and DNA tests to gauge racial and ethnic identity.

“This is our family’s story, and it’s all consistent from that point in time. But as I said, it’s important to note I’m not a tribal citizen and I should have been more mindful of the distinction,” Warren told reporters on Wednesday.

Warren previously apologized to members of the Cherokee Nation for her claims.