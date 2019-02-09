O'Rourke rips Trump's 'lies' ahead of El Paso visit

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeHoward Schultz to be featured at CNN town hall in Texas next week California voters split on Harris presidential run: poll Beto O’Rourke sees stock fall MORE (D) slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House begins search for person who leaked president’s schedule: report O'Rourke to headline counter-Trump rally at border Trump touts Kim summit: North Korea will become economic 'rocket' MORE's "lies" on border security and immigration reform Saturday ahead of the president's visit to El Paso, where O'Rourke previously represented.

In a lengthy Medium post post Saturday, the Texas Democrat and potential 2020 White House contender accused the president of "racist, inflammatory rhetoric" on immigration as the Trump administration supposedly tries "to take kids from their parents, to deploy the United States Army on American soil, to continue mass deportations and to end the protection for Dreamers."

"Not only will it lead to thousands of Americans losing their farms and ranches and homes through eminent domain to build a wall despite the fact that we have the lowest level of northbound apprehensions in my lifetime; it will lead to greater suffering and death for immigrants who are pushed to more dangerous points of crossing," O'Rourke wrote in his essay.

"We can decide that we’ll get past the lies and fear, focus on the facts and human lives in our midst, and do the right thing," he continued. "The end goal is a stronger, safer, more successful country. Critical to achieving that goal is having immigration, security and bilateral policies that match reality and our values."

O'Rourke's post comes ahead of Trump's planned rally in El Paso Monday as the president continues his push for congressional action on funding for his plans to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a plan strongly opposed by Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Lawmakers pay tribute to John Dingell's legacy on health care | White House denies officials are sabotaging ObamaCare | FDA wants meeting with Juul, Altria execs on youth vaping Bezos's head-on challenge of National Enquirer is right call Former McCain chief of staff says he will not run for Senate in Arizona in 2020 MORE (D-Calif.), who has pledged to provide nothing for construction of a physical barrier.

Democrats are pushing for increased investment in technological defenses and surveillance measures along the border, as well as a legislative fix for the thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients, who were thrown into legal limbo when the Trump administration declared an end to the program.

The former Texas lawmaker, who ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke to headline counter-Trump rally at border Some Texas Dems pushing O'Rourke to run for Senate again, not president The Hill's Morning Report - Trump speech was great theater but unlikely to change much MORE (R-Texas) in November, plans to hold a counter-rally in El Paso on Monday in response to Trump's visit.

“Beto O’Rourke will join with his city on Monday evening to show the country the reality of the border -- a vibrant, safe, binational community that proudly celebrates its culture, history, diversity and status as a city of immigrants,” a statement from his office read.