Klobuchar to stress 'shared story' in expected 2020 announcement

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFormer Klobuchar staffers complain of mistreatment, temper: report Pollster says appeal of women candidates to woman voters is overestimated Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump official says agency would not have supported family separations | 2020 Dems walk fine line on 'Medicare for all' | Advocates skeptical of Trump AIDS pledge | Johnson and Johnson to show drug prices on TV MORE (D-Minn.) will reportedly stress her Midwest roots and unity during a speech on Sunday afternoon when she is widely expected to announce a 2020 presidential bid.

Klobuchar will deliver her speech on Boom Island, a Minneapolis park adjacent to the Mississippi River. The river will serve as a central theme in her speech, according to excerpts obtained by CNN.

"The Mississippi River... all our rivers connect us... to one another. To our shared story," Klobuchar will say. "For that is how this country was founded, with patriots who saw more that united them than divided them."

The two-term senator will emphasize her Minnesota roots, CNN reported, and her belief in "hard work, telling it like it is, and getting things done."

"I'm asking you to join us on this campaign. It's a homegrown one. I don't have a political machine. I don't come from money," Klobuchar will say, according to prepared remarks. "But what I do have is this: I have grit. I have family. I have friends. I have neighbors. I have all of you who are willing to come out in the middle of the winter, all of you who took the time to watch us today, all of you who are willing to stand up and say people matter."

Klobuchar would become the most recent Democrat to wade into the 2020 presidential race, joining Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism MORE (Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism A new direction for black politics: Power at state, local levels Warren launches White House bid with call for 'structural change' MORE (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandVirginia Lt. Gov.'s accuser willing to testify at impeachment hearings: lawyers Rob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' MORE (N.Y.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism MORE (Calif.), among others.

The Minnesota senator has been the subject of reports in recent days that include allegations from former staffers that she fostered a hostile work environment. Unidentified former aides detailed instances in which they said Klobuchar berated staff over small mistakes, and left some workers in tears at times.