Warren goes after Trump in Iowa speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism MORE (D-Mass.), who just announced a 2020 bid for the White House, went after President Trump Donald John TrumpRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Obama health official blasts Trump's physical exam: 'No doctor can predict someone’s future health' Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' MORE on Sunday during one of her first official stops on the campaign trail.

The Massachusetts Democrat suggested to supporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that Trump may be in prison by the time the next presidential election rolls around.

"By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president,” she said, according to CNN national political correspondent MJ Lee. “In fact, he may not even be a free person."

Warren also said there is a question about “what Donald Trump does every day."

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a racist tweet, a hateful tweet. Something really dark and ugly,” she said. “What are we as candidates, as activists, as the press, going to do about it? We’re going to chase after those every day?”

Warren has been a harsh critic of the Trump administration, but has recently avoided directly attacking the president even as he takes aim at her for claims of Native American heritage.

On Saturday, Trump slammed Warren in a tweet that appeared to joke about the Trail of Tears, the forced relocation of thousands of Native Americans in the 19th century.

"Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” Trump tweeted. “Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!"

Warren has come under fire for previously identifying herself as Native American, and releasing a DNA test showing she has possible Native American ancestry.

She recently apologized after it was revealed that she identified herself as "American Indian" on her registration card for the State Bar of Texas.