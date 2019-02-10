Klobuchar says she will kick off campaign in Wisconsin, alludes to 2016 controversy

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFormer Klobuchar staffers complain of mistreatment, temper: report Pollster says appeal of women candidates to woman voters is overestimated Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump official says agency would not have supported family separations | 2020 Dems walk fine line on 'Medicare for all' | Advocates skeptical of Trump AIDS pledge | Johnson and Johnson to show drug prices on TV MORE (D-Minn.) announced on Sunday she was kicking off her campaign for president in Wisconsin, while making an apparent allusion to criticism over former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism Let's examine factors that might be favorable for Dems in 2020 Nunes accuses Schiff of secret coordination with anti-Trump researcher MORE's decision not to visit the state extensively during the 2016 election.

"We're going to be in Iowa and in Wisconsin," Klobuchar said during her campaign unveiling in Minneapolis.

"I think we're starting in Wisconsin because as you remember there wasn't a lot of campaigning in Wisconsin in 2016. With me, that changes."

Her comment comes as her party hopes to win back voters in the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, traditionally Democratic strongholds they lost to President Trump Donald John TrumpRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Obama health official blasts Trump's physical exam: 'No doctor can predict someone’s future health' Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' MORE in 2016.

After winning the Democratic primary in April 2016, Clinton did not visit Wisconsin.

Trump on the other hand visited the state five times after the Republican convention in July 2016. He would go on to defeat Clinton by 47.2 percent to 46.5 percent in the state during the general election.

Clinton was criticized after Trump's victory for not focusing more of her campaign's energy on states like Wisconsin and Michigan, with some arguing her failure to do so cost her the election.

She addressed the Wisconsin loss in her 2017 book "What Happened."

"If just 40,000 people across Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania had changed their minds, I would have won," Clinton wrote. "With a margin like that, everyone can have a pet theory about why I lost. It's difficult to rule anything out. But every theory needs to be tested against the evidence that I was winning until October 28, when [former FBI Director] Jim Comey injected emails back into the election."

Klobuchar did not mention Trump or Clinton by name in her campaign launch speech.

The Minnesota Democrat will also be visiting Iowa in the upcoming week, a sign that she is focusing on the midwest as her base, at least as of now.

Many of the other candidates who have announced their campaigns, like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism A new direction for black politics: Power at state, local levels Warren launches White House bid with call for 'structural change' MORE (D-N.J.), represent coastal states.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) has made his ties to the Midwest a central part of his presidential campaign that he announced recently.