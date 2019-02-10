Klobuchar hits back at Trump: 'Looking forward to debating you about climate change'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFormer Klobuchar staffers complain of mistreatment, temper: report Pollster says appeal of women candidates to woman voters is overestimated Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump official says agency would not have supported family separations | 2020 Dems walk fine line on 'Medicare for all' | Advocates skeptical of Trump AIDS pledge | Johnson and Johnson to show drug prices on TV MORE (D-Minn.) hit back at President Trump Donald John TrumpRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Obama health official blasts Trump's physical exam: 'No doctor can predict someone’s future health' Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' MORE Sunday after he mocked her for launching her presidential campaign in wintry conditions, telling him over Twitter that she was "looking forward to debating you about climate change."

"Science is on my side, @realDonaldTrump. Looking forward to debating you about climate change (and many other issues)," Klobuchar tweeted.

"And I wonder how your hair would fare in a blizzard?" she added.

Klobuchar announced her candidacy on Sunday in Minneapolis, where scores of supporters stood outside in heavy snowfall.

Trump afterward took to Twitter to criticize her campaign rollout.

"Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures," Trump tweeted. "Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!"

Klobuchar during her speech highlighted the ways she hoped to tackle environmental issues, including by saying she would direct the U.S. to rejoin the Paris climate agreement "on day one" of her administration. The Trump administration announced the U.S. was leaving the accord in 2017.

Klobuchar also vowed to "put forth sweeping legislation to invest in green jobs and infrastructure" if elected.

Klobuchar became the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 presidential campaign, joining Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), among others.