Klobuchar addresses reports of staff mistreatment after launching 2020 campaign

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Sunday addressed reports that she has mistreated her staff over the years after launching a 2020 campaign for president.

“Yes, I can be tough, and yes I can push people,” Klobuchar told reporters after a rally at Minneapolis’ Boom Island Park, according to HuffPost. “I have high expectations for myself, I have high expectations for the people that work for me, but I have high expectations for this country.”

“In the end, there are so many great stories of our staff that have been with me for years," she added.

The comments came after multiple reports surfaced last week including details of how Klobuchar allegedly treated her congressional staff. HuffPost reported that three potential candidates to lead her nascent presidential campaign declined the job due to concerns about the issue.

A BuzzFeed News report also included a number of accusations from former staffers about her workplace demeanor. The ex-staffers told the news outlet that the senator often berated employees over small mistakes and created a hostile work environment.