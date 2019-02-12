Schumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerCuomo to meet with Trump over SALT deduction cap Bill setting US policy in Middle East makes world safer Democrats prove once more they have thrown bipartisanship aside MORE (D-N.Y.) met with former Marine and recent congressional candidate Amy McGrath about mounting a 2020 challenge against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell What’s in the tentative deal to avert shutdown Klobuchar on Green New Deal: ‘I see it as aspirational’ MORE (R-Ky.).

Politico reported Tuesday that Schumer met with McGrath at Democratic Party headquarters last month to pitch her on the idea. The two were joined by Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairwoman Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoSchumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell Mark Kelly launches Senate bid in Arizona Former McCain chief of staff says he will not run for Senate in Arizona in 2020 MORE (D-Nev.) and aides for McGrath.

Aide Mark Nickolas confirmed the meeting took place, but told Politico that no decision was imminent.

Neither McConnell's nor Schumer's office immediately responded to a request for comment from The Hill.

Politico reported that McConnell's campaign has already started examining McGrath's past statements and positions to gear up for a potential 2020 race.

McGrath was one of the most prominent Democratic congressional candidates during last year's midterm campaign. The former fighter pilot was one of the top fundraisers of the cycle, and narrowly lost her bid to unseat Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrSchumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Poll shows 25 percent view McConnell favorably, lowest among leaders in survey MORE (R-Ky.) in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.

Democrats have been working to draft candidates to run in competitive 2020 races. Schumer and Cortez Masto reportedly met with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about launching a bid against Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).

Astronaut Mark Kelly announced Tuesday his plans to run in 2020 against Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySchumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — Lawmakers wait for Trump's next move on border deal Mark Kelly launches Senate bid in Arizona MORE (R-Ariz.). Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), met earlier this year with top party officials.