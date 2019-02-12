Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-N.J.), who announced this month he is running for president, said Tuesday he would prioritize finding a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.

Booker told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that while he does not want to box himself in, he would be “looking to women first” as his pick for vice president.

The New Jersey Democrat is running in a primary field with unprecedented diversity, with six women already running for president, as well as multiple people of color.

“You will rarely see a Democratic ticket anymore without gender diversity, race diversity,” Booker told Maddow, noting that he wished there was a female president right now, referring to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBooker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt Don't get excited about Democratic candidates — 2020 is up for grabs MORE.

Booker is one of several high-profile candidates who have already announced their intention to run. Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBooker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt Gillibrand on female 2020 candidates: People will get ‘more comfortable with women as leaders’ MORE (D-Minn.), along with several others, have already announced their presidential bids, with heavyweights such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate O’Rourke gets boost from battle with Trump Don't get excited about Democratic candidates — 2020 is up for grabs MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Hillicon Valley: House panel takes on election security | DOJ watchdog eyes employee texts | Senate Dems urge regulators to block T-Mobile, Sprint deal | 'Romance scams' cost victims 3M in 2018 O’Rourke gets boost from battle with Trump MORE (I-Vt.) still considering whether to jump in.

Appealing to female voters has become a top priority for presidential campaigns after a blue wave, largely fueled by women, helped Democrats flip 40 seats in the House in 2018 and ushered in a record number of female representatives in Congress.