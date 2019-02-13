Bloomberg preps $500M anti-Trump fund for 2020: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is reportedly prepared to spend at least $500 million of his own funds to block President Trump Donald John TrumpSchultz won't say if he will sell all Starbucks shares if he becomes president Sarah Sanders cites El Chapo in push for border security Pence rips Omar's 'inadequate' apology for tweets criticized as anti-Semitic MORE from a potential second term in the White House.

Democratic operatives briefed on the billionaire's plans told Politico that Bloomberg plans to either use the money to fund his own campaign against Trump in 2020 or fuel an unprecedented shadow political party for whoever emerges as the Democratic nominee.

“That’ll get us through the first few months,” Kevin Sheekey, a top adviser to Bloomberg, told the news outlet when pressed about the plan.

“Mike spent $100 million in his last New York City election. And you can do the math as you think more broadly but New York City is 3 percent of the national population,” he continued.

“I’m not suggesting it’s straight math. But I’m suggesting that when Mike Bloomberg is committed to making a difference and seeing something though, generally speaking he’s pretty unabashed in doing so,” Sheekey added.

Bloomberg said at an event in Orlando, Fla., last Friday that he plans to come to a decision in “three more weeks,” according to Politico.

"My decision doesn't depend on what other people are going to do," Bloomberg also said then. "My decision depends on whether or not I think I can make a difference."