Montana governor visiting Iowa amid talk of possible 2020 bid

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) will travel to Iowa later this week, boosting speculation that he may jump into the growing field of Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination.

Politico reported that Bullock will attend several small meetings with local Democrats on Friday and Saturday. The news outlet said that Bullock's Big Sky Values PAC has already tapped an operative to organize in Iowa.

Bullock has visited Iowa and New Hampshire in the past year but has been noncommittal about his 2020 plans. Politico reported that he has not expressed interest in a Senate run that year against Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

If he opted to run for president, Bullock would join an increasingly crowded field of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

A host of candidates have already declared their candidacy or formed an exploratory committee, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), among others.

A handful of prospective candidates are expected to announce their 2020 intentions in the coming weeks, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas).