Howard Dean to lead Dems' voter data push

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) has been tapped to lead an effort that would increase the Democratic Party's use of voter data.

Dean told The Associated Press that he will take the reins of the plan agreed to by officials with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), state party leaders and Democratic consultants, which is aimed at using voter data to drive people to the polls.

“This is a big breakthrough,” Dean, a former DNC chairman, told the AP. “This is a model we’ve needed, and Republicans have it already. I’d sort of given up that we could get it done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP reported that the arrangement would allow the national and state Democratic parties, as well as left-leaning independent political groups to share voter data during campaigns. The proposal would allow each group to have access to the latest voter information gathered across the country.

The arrangement must still be approved by state party leaders, who are set to meet on Wednesday, the AP reported.

Dean, who chaired the DNC from 2005-2009, has been an outspoken critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpSchultz won't say if he will sell all Starbucks shares if he becomes president Sarah Sanders cites El Chapo in push for border security Pence rips Omar's 'inadequate' apology for tweets criticized as anti-Semitic MORE. The new voter data model would be in play for 2020, when Democrats will seek to take back the White House and Senate, and maintain control of the House.