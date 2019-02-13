Warren taps longtime aide as 2020 campaign manager

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-Mass.) has chosen Roger Lau, a longtime aide and Democratic operative, to manage her 2020 presidential campaign, The Hill has confirmed.

Lau, 41, has held a number of positions in Warren’s orbit over the years, working on both of the Massachusetts Democrat’s Senate campaigns, including managing her 2018 reelection bid.

He also worked on former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryIn Virginia, due process should count more than blind team support Trump will give State of Union to sea of opponents Beto O’Rourke sees stock fall MORE’s unsuccessful 2004 presidential campaign.

In addition to Lau, Warren chose another longtime aide, Dan Geldon, as her campaign’s chief of staff, according to a person familiar with the decision. Geldon is a former chief of staff in Warren’s Senate office.

The hires were first reported by The Boston Globe on Wednesday.

The decision to tap Lau to manage her presidential campaign is emblematic of Warren’s deep reliance on a tight-knit group of longtime aides.

“Roger and I have been together since my first days as a candidate for office, and it’s always been a fight from the heart. It’s what binds us together,” Warren said in a statement reported by the Globe.

“Roger believes in building a grassroots operation, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

The news of Warren's decision comes days after she formalized her 2020 presidential campaign, announcing at a rally on Saturday that she was officially jumping into the Democratic nominating contest.

--Updated at 11:39 a.m.