Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-N.Y.), who announced her 2020 presidential bid last month, endorsed Denver teachers' strike for better pay.

“We entrust our children—our futures—to teachers, but we don’t come close to paying them what they deserve. Teachers spend nights planning, go into their own pockets for supplies and love our kids like their own. We need to pay them a living wage. #DenverTeacherStrike,” Gillibrand tweeted Wednesday.

Hundreds of Denver teachers took to the streets Monday to rally for increased pay. Many carried signs and chanted, and several students also walked out of their high schools to join the picketers.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) and Denver Public Schools (DPS) have been negotiating for more than a year regarding teachers’ pay but have not yet come to an agreement. The talks are largely focused on the district’s proposal to increase bonuses, while teachers are demanding bumps to base salaries.

As of Saturday night, the DCTA was proposing a $28.5 million package for teacher salaries. The district counter with $23.3 million.

Colorado Public Radio reported the strike is expected to affect 71,000 students in the district’s 147 schools.

Gillibrand is one of several Democrats who have already announced their 2020 presidential campaigns. She is joined by other high-profile candidates like Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Heavyweights like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are waiting in the wings.

Many of the perceived front-runners appear to be angling their appeal toward the base’s progressive wing, among which support for labor movements and unions is popular.