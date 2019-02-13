Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderHolder: If Trump directed Cohen to lie, impeachment proceedings ‘must begin’ William Barr's only 'flaw' is that he was nominated by Trump Protecting voices of all voters is critical to free and fair elections MORE said Tuesday that he’ll make a decision on a possible 2020 Democratic presidential bid in the coming weeks.

"I'm going to decide if I’m going to try to find that space within the next month or so," Holder told reporters after speaking at a voting rights event at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I’m going to sit down with my family very soon and decide whether or not this is something we’re going to seek.”

Asked about a possible timeline for announcing a 2020 bid, Holder said he was looking at making a decision in the next few weeks.

“I’d say closer to three than four [weeks],” he said. “In my own mind, I have some dates.”

Holder, who served as the country’s top law enforcement official for six years under former President Obama, has maintained a public profile since leaving office in 2015.

The former attorney general said Tuesday that he has spoken to Obama about a possible presidential run, but did not provide any details about the discussion.

He currently serves as the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), a group focusing on voting rights and redistricting issues.

If he enters the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, Holder would join an already-crowded field of contenders that so far includes candidates, like Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (Mass.).

Another former Obama administration official, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate O’Rourke gets boost from battle with Trump Don't get excited about Democratic candidates — 2020 is up for grabs MORE, is also considering a possible 2020 bid and is said to be nearing a decision.