Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate O’Rourke gets boost from battle with Trump Don't get excited about Democratic candidates — 2020 is up for grabs MORE leads the pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls in favorability among New Hampshire Democratic voters, according to a new survey from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center.

An overwhelming majority of respondents — 80 percent — reported favorable views of Biden, while only 12.8 percent said they have an unfavorable opinion of the former vice president.

Trailing Biden in favorability was Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Hillicon Valley: House panel takes on election security | DOJ watchdog eyes employee texts | Senate Dems urge regulators to block T-Mobile, Sprint deal | 'Romance scams' cost victims 3M in 2018 O’Rourke gets boost from battle with Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-Calif.), who came in at 65.3 percent and 62.5 percent respectively.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-Mass.) were just behind with 60.9 percent and 60.2 percent respectively.

But despite their relatively high favorability ratings, Sanders and Warren also came in with some of the highest unfavorable ratings, at 24.8 percent and 28.3 percent respectively, according to the survey.

The poll of registered voters in the crucial first-in-the-nation primary state suggests that Biden, who has yet to announce whether he will seek the White House in 2020, would enter the Democratic primary field with a strong early advantage.

“The field is beginning to take shape a year out from the 2020 New Hampshire Primary,” said Neil Levesque, the executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. “It’s still early, but a handful of candidates are already well-known to voters.”

While Biden saw the highest favorability in the Saint Anselm poll, he tied with Sanders in terms of name recognition at 99.6 percent. Like Biden, Sanders has not yet said whether he will launch a 2020 presidential campaign.

The survey results, which was conducted from Feb. 6-9, come days after Warren made her 2020 campaign official, formally announcing her entry in the race at an event in Massachusetts on Saturday.

That announcement was followed immediately by a trip to New Hampshire. Other presidential hopefuls, including Booker, Harris and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHoward Schultz: Green New Deal is ‘not realistic’ Booker: I will be 'looking to women first' for potential running mate Midwest Dems hinge 2020 runs on winning back Rust Belt MORE (D-N.Y.), are slated to head to New Hampshire in the coming days, as well.

Trailing the pack in the Saint Anselm poll was John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyStop leaving social impact on the table: A new law should help What key 2020 candidates are saying about the Green New Deal Howard Schultz and the varieties of centrism MORE, a former Maryland congressman who just this week opened a campaign office in the Granite State. The survey showed just 11.3 percent of respondents reporting a favorable opinion of him. A plurality of respondents — 33.8 percent — said they had “no opinion.”

Meanwhile, only about 11.7 percent of respondents reported favorable views of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, while 22.4 percent said they had no opinion of the nascent presidential candidate.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll surveyed 600 registered New Hampshire voters in all. The candidate favorability numbers are based on responses from 258 people who indicated that they plan to vote in the state’s Democratic presidential primary next year. The poll’s overall margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.