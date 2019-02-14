O'Rourke, Schumer huddle on possible 2020 bid: report

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeMontana governor visiting Iowa amid talk of possible 2020 bid The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — Lawmakers wait for Trump's next move on border deal El Paso fire department says Trump’s crowd size claims were false MORE reportedly met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerChristie: Trump doesn’t give nicknames to people he respects Cuomo to meet with Trump over SALT deduction cap Bill setting US policy in Middle East makes world safer MORE (D-N.Y.) as the Texas Democrat considers the possibility of a 2020 White House bid or another run for Senate.

According to Politico, the two men sat down last week and discussed O'Rourke's political ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both O'Rourke and fellow Texan Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Obama, are thought to have the best chances to defeat Sen. John Cornyn John CornynLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown GOP advances rules change to speed up confirmation of Trump nominees Webb: Presidential hopefuls underline Democrats’ strong leftward drift MORE (R-Texas), whose seat is up for grabs in 2020, the news outlet noted. Castro has already announced a 2020 White House bid.

A source close to Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroPolitical world mourns Dingell, longest-serving member of Congress Some Texas Dems pushing O'Rourke to run for Senate again, not president Trump gets dose of new political reality at State of the Union MORE (D-Texas), Julian Castro's twin brother, told Politico that Joaquin Castro "believes Beto could beat John in 2020, and if Beto decides to see this thing through and do that, then Joaquin will give him his full support, just like he did against Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — House moving to vote on deal after signals Trump will sign Sarah Sanders cites El Chapo in push for border security O’Rourke gets boost from battle with Trump MORE.”

“Otherwise, Joaquin will absolutely consider jumping in and finishing the job,” the source added.

Schumer's office declined to comment to Politico on the meeting, and O'Rourke's office didn't respond to the news outlet's request for more information.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, O'Rourke said that he was close to making a decision on whether to launch a 2020 presidential campaign. If he did, he would join an already crowded field that contains Castro among others including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks MORE (D-N.J.).

"Even saying these words, it's hard to believe that I met with Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama wishes NBA legend Bill Russell happy birthday Is a presidential appointment worth the risk? Democratic donors stuck in shopping phase of primary MORE and I'm saying it to Oprah Winfrey," O'Rourke told Winfrey.

"You seem like you're getting ready to run," Winfrey responded.

The former lawmaker made headlines again earlier this week when he headlined a counter-rally on the same night as President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown Trump mulling 60-day delay for China tariff deadline Contractor back pay not included in shutdown deal MORE's visit to El Paso to speak on border security issues.

--This report was updated at 10:05 a.m.