Harris tops 2020 Dems in social media interactions, analysis shows

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE's (D-Calif.) 2020 presidential campaign has taken an early lead on social media platforms when it comes to total interactions with the public, according to a study released Thursday.

An Axios/Newswhip study of social media interactions found Harris's campaign on top with 16.5 million total interactions across all platforms since November. Her nearest competitor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE (D-Mass.), had 14.2 million total interactions.

The study, which counted interactions that reference the 2020 election in some way, finds that Harris dominated traffic on Twitter and Instagram while falling far short to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Rubio discovers Native American heritage through TV show Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (I-Vt.) on Facebook, where the senator and 2016 Democratic contender enjoys a combined audience of 22 million users.

Harris has added more than a million followers on Twitter and Instagram combined since last November and has added 123,000 to her Facebook audience in that same time.

The news comes as Harris finished third in a poll of possible 2020 Democratic contenders this week, which found Harris trailing behind both former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE and Sanders, though neither have yet announced official bids for the presidency.

Her campaign reported in January that it spent more than $100,000 on Facebook ads surrounding the launch of her candidacy, and later announced that Harris had raised more than $1.5 million in online donations in the 24 hours following her announcement.