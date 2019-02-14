More NJ residents in poll say Booker would not make a good president

More New Jersey residents in a poll released early Thursday say Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks MORE (D-N.J.) would not make a good president than those who say he would.

Forty two percent of state residents in the Monmouth University poll say that Booker would not make a good president, while 37 percent disagree.

The results stand in contrast to his approval ratings in the New Jersey: 48 percent of respondents told Monmouth they approved of the job Booker was doing as senator, while 36 percent disapprove.

Booker faces a challenge among independent voters in the state, according to the poll, which finds him underwater with that demographic. Just 37 percent of independents like the job Booker is doing as senator, while 42 percent said they do not approve.

Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth's poll, said that the state could still be fatigued from a presidential run from the state's former governor, Chris Christie (R), in 2016.

“Booker has become better known to his constituents over the past two years, but his presidential bid and elevated national profile may have worn off some of the sheen. Part of the problem could be that New Jerseyans haven’t fully recovered from Christie’s run four years ago,” Murray said in a statement.

New Jersey residents are also split over how Booker should handle his presidential bid, according to the poll. Forty three percent want him to resign from the Senate while he pursues the White House, while 50 percent say he should remain in office.

Approximately one-third -- 34 percent -- say he will be able to serve effectively while running for president.

The Monmouth poll was conducted between Feb. 8-10 and contacted 604 New Jersey adult residents. Its margin of error is 4 percentage points.