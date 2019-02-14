Gillibrand campaign adds senior staffers: report

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOcasio-Cortez to be first guest on new Desus and Mero show Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-N.Y.) is staffing up for her presidential campaign and has reportedly hired a state director for a key early primary state among other senior hires.

Politico reports that Gillibrand has hired personnel to five top positions: chief operating officer, national political director, digital finance director, as well as statewide and political directors for campaign efforts in New Hampshire.

The key hires include Semedrian Smith, a former staffer for Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: Lawmakers race to pass border deal | Trump rips 'stingy' Democrats, but says shutdown would be 'terrible' | Battle over contractor back pay | Banking panel kicks off data security talks Budowsky: 2020 Dems are a 50-state party Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers press officials on 2020 election security | T-Mobile, Sprint execs defend merger before Congress | Officials charge alleged Iranian spy | Senate panel kicks off talks on data security bill MORE (D-Ohio), who is thought to also be considering a 2020 bid. Smith previously served as Brown's deputy campaign manager for his successful 2018 Senate reelection run.

Gillibrand has also made two key hires in the early primary state of New Hampshire, where her new state director Pat Devney worked previously on a number of political campaigns including Colin Van Ostern's unsuccessful 2016 bid for governor. Van Ostern lost by two points to incumbent Chris Sununu (R).

The hires come as Gillibrand is headed back to the state for a second visit, a campaign source told Politico. Other 2020 Democrats have begun staffing up in early primary states including New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-Calif.), who announced the hiring of her chairwoman for Iowa campaigning efforts last month.

Gillibrand faces a large field of candidates vying for the top spot in the New Hampshire primary, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks MORE (D) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Rubio discovers Native American heritage through TV show Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (I), who is said to be eyeing a run.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE (D-Mass.), who officially announced her 2020 run earlier this month, visited the state last month shortly after making a trip to multiple cities in Iowa, the first caucus state.