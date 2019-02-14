Tim Ryan ‘seriously considering’ 2020 bid

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanBaseball legend Frank Robinson, first black manager in MLB, dies at 83 House Democrat warns ethics committee about Steve King promoting white nationalism website What will it take to place relationships at the center of schools MORE (D-Ohio), a high-profile House moderate, said Wednesday evening he is “seriously considering” a presidential run in 2020.

"I am seriously considering it," @RepTimRyan says when asked about making a 2020 presidential run.



"I don’t feel any pressure to make any particular announcement anytime soon," he goes on to tell @ErinBurnett.https://t.co/UPpRlDdJB0 pic.twitter.com/DfRvdaopJA — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) February 14, 2019

“I don’t feel any pressure for any timeline for this point, but I am seriously considering it,” he told CNN host Erin Burnett.

“The country is divided, we can’t get anything done because of these huge divisions that we have and people in communities like the one I represent, Erin, are suffering because of this division. You can’t win the future divided, a divided country is a weak country, and I’m concerned about that. I don’t feel any pressure to make any particular announcement anytime soon, but it is something I’m really worried about.”

Ryan rose to prominence after challenging then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro Pelosi3 ways to translate Green New Deal into actual policy House approves motion condemning anti-Semitism Pelosi dismisses GOP criticism of Omar: 'They do not have clean hands' MORE (D-Calif.) for her post in 2016. He garnered about a third of the Democratic conference’s support in the unsuccessful effort, underlining significant divisions within the caucus.

Since then, he has opposed President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown Trump mulling 60-day delay for China tariff deadline Contractor back pay not included in shutdown deal MORE and touted moderate policies he would like to see pushed through Congress.

He first raised eyebrows among 2020 prognosticators after making trips to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, three states that will hold crucial primary races in the Democratic nomination contest.

Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE (Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOcasio-Cortez to be first guest on new Desus and Mero show Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (N.Y.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks MORE (N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBudowsky: 2020 Dems are a 50-state party Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — House moving to vote on deal after signals Trump will sign MORE (Minn.) have already announced 2020 bids, and heavyweights such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Rubio discovers Native American heritage through TV show Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (I-Vt.) waiting in the wings.

Should Ryan throw his hat into the ring, he would likely run in the same lane as Klobuchar, Biden and possibly Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: Lawmakers race to pass border deal | Trump rips 'stingy' Democrats, but says shutdown would be 'terrible' | Battle over contractor back pay | Banking panel kicks off data security talks Budowsky: 2020 Dems are a 50-state party Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers press officials on 2020 election security | T-Mobile, Sprint execs defend merger before Congress | Officials charge alleged Iranian spy | Senate panel kicks off talks on data security bill MORE (D-Ohio), seeking to appeal to both their moderate base and blue-collar workers with progressive economic policies on trade and labor.