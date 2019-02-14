CNN forecasters place Harris atop 2020 Dem power rankings, Biden in second

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-Calif.) topped a CNN analysis of Democratic 2020 power rankings revealed on Thursday, leading former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE and a slew of other Democrats considered to be potential contenders for the party's nomination.

The analysis, by CNN's Harry Enten and Chris Cillizza, touted Harris's visibility since her campaign's official launch last month, noting that President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown Trump mulling 60-day delay for China tariff deadline Contractor back pay not included in shutdown deal MORE had said at the time that the California senator had the "best opening" of any Democrat so far in the 2020 campaign.

“I would say the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris,” Trump told The New York Times at the end of January. Harris got “a better crowd — better crowd, better enthusiasm," the president added. “Some of the others were very flat.”

How can we measure the rollout of each 2020 Democratic presidential candidate so far?@ForecasterEnten has the latest power rankings: https://t.co/YWnx921c56 pic.twitter.com/SlLxdC9acw — New Day (@NewDay) February 14, 2019

CNN's analysis put Biden in second place in the rankings, noting the former vice president's strength among supporters of former President Obama but noting that his Senate record, which was largely moderate, would be up for attack by his fellow Democrats during a primary.

Two other announced candidates, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks MORE (D-N.J.), also scored high in the rankings, taking third and fourth place, respectively. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOcasio-Cortez to be first guest on new Desus and Mero show Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-N.Y.) took 9th place in the ratings, with the authors citing low name recognition for the New York senator as a reason for her "lagging" in their rankings.

Recent polling of the 2020 Democratic race has shown Biden with the lead, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Rubio discovers Native American heritage through TV show Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (I-Vt.), 6th place on the CNN rankings, sits in second. Harris followed Sanders in the poll.

Neither Biden nor Sanders, who finished second in the 2016 Democratic primary, have officially entered the race, though both are said to be actively considering bids for the presidency.