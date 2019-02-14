Mark Kelly's campaign raises over $1M in days after launching Senate bid

The Senate campaign for retired astronaut Mark Kelly has raised more than $1 million since he announced his candidacy on Tuesday, according to The Arizona Republic.

Rodd McLeod, Kelly's campaign spokesman, told the newspaper that it raised $1.1 million by the end of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly, who turned to politics after his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) survived an assassination attempt, said that it raised about $604,000 in the first 24 hours.

"A huge thank you to everyone who saw our launch and joined our team yesterday. I'm new to this but I'm told we did well," he said on Twitter.

"We're # FullSpeedAhead without a DIME of corporate PAC money," he added.

A huge thank you to everyone who saw our launch and joined our team yesterday. I'm new to this but I'm told we did well. In the first 24 hours we raised $604K from more than 9,700 contributions. We're #FullSpeedAhead without a DIME of corporate PAC money. https://t.co/x94NukAYOQ — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) February 13, 2019

The Republic noted that Kelly's funding haul is on pace with some presidential candidates. For example, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBudowsky: 2020 Dems are a 50-state party Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — House moving to vote on deal after signals Trump will sign MORE (D-Minn.) raised about $1 million in the 48 hours after she launched her 2020 campaign to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown Trump mulling 60-day delay for China tariff deadline Contractor back pay not included in shutdown deal MORE.

Kelly announced his bid to challenge Republican Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyOvernight Defense: House votes to end US support for Saudis in Yemen | Vote puts Trump in veto bind | Survey finds hazards in military housing | Senators offer new bill on Russia sanctions Military families in private housing facing numerous safety hazards, survey finds Schumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell MORE (R-Ariz.) in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday. Kelly, who has spent more than 54 days in space across three NASA missions, said he would work ensure affordable health care and wage growth as a representative of Arizona.

“Partisanship and polarization and gerrymandering and corporate money have ruined our politics, and it’s divided us,” Kelly said. “We’ve seen this retreat from science and data and facts, and if we don’t take these issues seriously, we can’t solve these problems.”

Kelly is so far the only Democrat to launch a campaign against McSally in the 2020 special election. She was appointed to fill the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s (R) term after McCain’s first replacement, Jon Kyl, stepped down at the end of last year.

McSally came into her Senate position after losing to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in November's midterm election.