2020 Dem slams Green New Deal: As realistic as Trump's claim that Mexico will pay for wall

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Stop leaving social impact on the table: A new law should help What key 2020 candidates are saying about the Green New Deal MORE (D-Md.) on Thursday slammed the Green New Deal, an environmental and energy plan touted by progressives, stating that the proposal is as realistic as President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown Trump mulling 60-day delay for China tariff deadline Contractor back pay not included in shutdown deal MORE's claims that Mexico will pay for his proposed U.S.–Mexico border wall.

“The Green New Deal as it has been proposed is about as realistic as Trump saying that Mexico is going to pay for the wall. Let's focus on what's possible, not what's impossible. #GND #GreenNewDeal,” Delaney, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted Thursday.

The Green New Deal as it has been proposed is about as realistic as Trump saying that Mexico is going to pay for the wall. Let's focus on what's possible, not what's impossible. #GND #GreenNewDeal — John K. Delaney (@JohnKDelaney) February 14, 2019

Delaney first came out against the proposal Sunday in an interview with New Hampshire media outlet WMUR9.

“I actually don’t think the Green New Deal is the way to go,” he said. “The reason is that I want to do something about fixing climate change tomorrow. I don’t want to tie it to fixing health care.”

His comments come after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez3 ways to translate Green New Deal into actual policy Overnight Energy: Zinke joins Trump-tied lobbying firm | Senators highlight threat from invasive species | Top Republican calls for Green New Deal vote in House Ocasio-Cortez is right, algorithms are biased — but we can make them fairer MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Energy: Zinke joins Trump-tied lobbying firm | Senators highlight threat from invasive species | Top Republican calls for Green New Deal vote in House Liz Cheney calls for House vote on Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — House moving to vote on deal after signals Trump will sign MORE (D-Mass.) introduced the climate change resolution last week. The nonbinding proposals have a goal of creating millions of “good, high-wage jobs” by working toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan has become a lightning rod for the party's progressive base, with several 2020 candidates including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOcasio-Cortez to be first guest on new Desus and Mero show Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-N.Y.), coming out in support of the deal.

Other Democratic presidential candidates have expressed skepticism about the proposal.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBudowsky: 2020 Dems are a 50-state party Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — House moving to vote on deal after signals Trump will sign MORE (D-Minn.), who announced her presidential bid Sunday, said she views the Green New Deal as “aspirational.”

“I see it as aspirational, I see it as a jump-start. So I would vote yes, but I would also, if it got down to the nitty-gritty of an actual legislation as opposed to, ‘oh, here are some goals we have,’ that would be different for me,” she said Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellContractor back pay not included in shutdown deal House panel advances bill to expand background checks for gun sales On The Money: Lawmakers race to pass border deal | Trump rips 'stingy' Democrats, but says shutdown would be 'terrible' | Battle over contractor back pay | Banking panel kicks off data security talks MORE (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that the Senate would hold a vote on Green New Deal legislation in an effort to force undeclared Democrats to take a stance on the proposal.