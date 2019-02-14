Feinstein says she thinks Biden will run after meeting with him

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinTrump judicial nominee Neomi Rao seeks to clarify past remarks on date rape Bottom Line New battle lines in war over Trump’s judicial picks MORE (D-Calif.) says she thinks former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE will run for president in 2020.

Feinstein met with Biden Thursday as the former six-term Delaware senator considers entering an already crowded Democratic primary field.

“Oh, yes,” the California Democrat told CNN Thursday when asked if she thought Biden would run, though she clarified that he did not definitively tell her either way.

Sources familiar with Biden’s plans also told The Hill that he is almost certain to jump into the race and has been calling on party donors for help leading up to his campaign announcement.

Whether or not Biden will throw his hat into the ring has been one of the largest questions looming over a Democratic primary field that already includes high-profile candidates including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPre-existing conditions: Political versus financial reality Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks Gillibrand endorses Denver teacher strike MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Holder says he will make 2020 decision in coming weeks MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOcasio-Cortez to be first guest on new Desus and Mero show Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire Dems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' MORE (D-N.Y.).

Some analysts told The Hill that Biden would likely angle his campaign’s appeal toward blue-collar workers in the Rust Belt and a more traditional Democratic base over the progressive voters whose support several other candidates are trying to win. He’s remained popular among Democrats since his time in the Obama White House and consistently performs well in national and statewide polls.

Feinstein said she would likely support Biden, possibly over fellow Californian Harris.

“He made me the first woman on the Judiciary Committee 26 years ago, and I’ve never forgotten it,” Feinstein said, referring to Biden’s tenure leading the panel. “I’ve known him, I’ve worked with him and it’s just a logical step for me.”