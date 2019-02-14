O’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke will hold an event Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the Texas Democrat mulls a 2020 presidential bid, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

O’Rourke is scheduled to attend a two-hour meet-and-greet with university students and staff that is not open to the public or press.

“BETO IS COMING! He will be talking briefly about his career and what has brought him to where he is, but the majority of the time will be spent fielding questions from the audience,” a Facebook event page for the talk says.

Wisconsin will likely play an outsized role in the 2020 electoral map as it was one of the states President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers introduce bill to fund government, prevent shutdown Trump mulling 60-day delay for China tariff deadline Contractor back pay not included in shutdown deal MORE succeeded in flipping in his surprise victory against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonArtist buys Trump souvenir wedding cake for nearly K at auction Christie: Trump doesn’t give nicknames to people he respects Cost of Democratic Party losing moderate and conservative voters MORE, winning the Badger State by less than 1 percentage point.

O’Rourke electrified the progressive base and tapped into a record amount of small donations in November when he ran an insurgent campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — House moving to vote on deal after signals Trump will sign Sarah Sanders cites El Chapo in push for border security O’Rourke gets boost from battle with Trump MORE (R), losing by less than 3 points.

Election prognosticators almost immediately began floating him as a potentially potent opponent to President Trump in 2020, citing his Texas roots as a possible appeal among blue-collar Trump voters Democrats hope to flip next year.

Should O’Rourke throw his hat into the ring, he would be joining what is expected to be the most crowded primary field in modern history.

Several high-profile Democrats have already announced their candidacies, with many more expected to come. Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and others, have already announced their presidential bids, with heavyweights such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) waiting in the wings.