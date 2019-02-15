Dem raises more than $100k since declaring bid for Georgia House seat

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux raised more than $100,000 in the week since she announced she would once again run in Georgia’s 7th District, her campaign said Friday.

The six-figure haul means that Bourdeaux, a college professor, has raised more than $250,000 since Nov. 7, the day after Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

She narrowly lost her 2018 bid for the suburban Atlanta district to Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallBipartisan House group heads to Camp David retreat The Hill's Morning Report — Lawmakers: We are closing on a deal Georgia Republican Rob Woodall won’t seek reelection in 2020 MORE (R-Ga.), but only after an intense legal fight over absentee ballots and a recount.

Bourdeaux raised more than $2.9 million during the 2018 cycle.

Bourdeaux announced last week that she would run for the seat again next year. That same day, Woodall, a five-term congressman, said that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

The district is among nearly three dozen that Democrats are planning to target in 2020, as the party looks to expand its newly-gained House majority.

Bourdeaux’s campaign said on Friday that the $100,000 fundraising haul came from hundreds of individual donors.

Bourdeaux pledged last year not to take campaign contributions from corporate political action committees (PACs).

“Hundreds of individuals and families have contributed over the past few days, and I am honored that so many people have engaged so quickly,” Bourdeaux said in a statement.