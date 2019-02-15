Hispanic civil rights icon endorses Harris for president

Labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta endorsed Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: New York says goodbye to Amazon's HQ2 | AOC reacts: 'Anything is possible' | FTC pushes for record Facebook fine | Cyber threats to utilities on the rise O’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation 2020 Dems slam Trump's plan to declare national emergency MORE (D-Calif.) for president on Friday and joined the first-term senator's campaign as co-chair.
Huerta, who first jumped into the national spotlight in the 1960s as a co-founder of the National Farmworkers Association in California, said Harris's vision is "exactly what we should hope for from the next President of the United States.”
The endorsement is a major win for Harris, whose past as a former attorney general and federal prosecutor has at times raised questions about her social justice credentials.
"For her entire career, she has fought on behalf of and given voice to the vulnerable from creating innovative programs to help first-time offenders get education and job training to avoid recidivism, to demanding that California and our country protect immigrant communities and afford them the opportunity to fully contribute to the country they love," Huerta said Friday.
Since her announcement in January, Harris has outpaced other Democratic contenders in collecting endorsements and putting together a primary campaign structure.
A day after her announcement on Jan. 28, Harris was featured in a CNN town hall from the early voting state of Iowa.
Harris has collected several endorsements from top California Democrats, including Reps. Ted LieuTed W. LieuTop Trump ally on Khashoggi killing: America's atrocities are 'equal, or worse' Why Democrats are pushing for a new nuclear policy Ivanka Trump claims president had 'zero' involvement in security clearances for her, Jared Kushner MORE, Nanette Barragán, Katie HillKatherine (Katie) Lauren HillJoe Kennedy to endorse Warren during campaign announcement Two Hollywood fundraisers planned for Harris this week: report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump slams intel leaders | GOP in no mood for another shutdown | Trump calls Venezuelan opposition leader | Cold snap hits US MORE and Barbara LeeBarbara Jean LeeBarbara Lee endorses Kamala Harris's 2020 bid Dems unveil bill to let VA doctors prescribe medical marijuana Political world mourns Dingell, longest-serving member of Congress MORE, the chairwoman of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).
Former Sen. Barbara BoxerBarbara Levy BoxerCalifornia AG Becerra included in Bloomberg 50 list Climate debate comes full circle Fox's Ingraham transitioning longtime radio show to podcast MORE (D-Calif.), whose seat Harris now holds, is her campaign's other co-chair.
Support in California is likely to play an outsized role in next year's Democratic primaries, as the state has moved its election date to March.
Huerta's endorsement helps Harris with several key voter blocs, including Hispanics, progressives and labor organizations.
“I have spent my career advocating for workers’ rights, immigrants’ rights, women’s rights, and on behalf of the LBGTQ community because I believe our country is only as great as the opportunities we afford all our communities. Senator Kamala Harris is the right leader to expand those opportunities as president, and I am proud to endorse her,” said Huerta.
