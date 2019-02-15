Trump, Biden in dead heat in hypothetical 2020 matchup among Texas voters

President Trump Donald John TrumpBill Kristol resurfaces video of Pence calling Obama executive action on immigration a 'profound mistake' ACLU says planned national emergency declaration is 'clear abuse of presidential power' O'Rourke says he'd 'absolutely' take down border wall near El Paso if he could MORE and former Vice President Biden are in a dead heat in a hypothetical 2020 matchup among Texas voters, according to a new poll from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling firm.

According to the poll, Biden trails Trump 46 percent to 49 percent in the hypothetical matchup, falling within the poll's margin of error. Five percent of those polled said they were "not sure" who they would choose.

The close matchup is notable for deep-red Texas, which has not favored a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

The poll also found Trump's approval rating underwater among Texas voters at 48 percent. The president, according to the poll, had a 47 percent disapproval rating among those surveyed.

Earlier this week, sources familiar with Biden’s plans told The Hill that the former vice president is almost certain to enter the 2020 presidential race to seek the Democratic Party's nomination.

“It’s pretty clear he’s jumping in,” one source with direct knowledge of Biden’s would-be campaign’s moves, said at the time, while also adding that Biden is “95 percent there.”

Sources said Biden has also been seeking to build support among grass-roots activists and is asking donors for help in the lead-up to a campaign announcement.

Trump said in an interview last year that he considers Biden his "dream" opponent in the 2020 presidential campaign, however.

"I dream about Biden. That's a dream," Trump said at the time. "Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I'd love to have it be Biden."

The poll surveyed 743 registered voters in Texas between Feb. 13-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percent.