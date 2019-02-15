Poll shows competitive matchup if O’Rourke ran for Senate again

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) is considering a potential presidential bid in 2020, but a new poll finds that he could pose a competitive challenge if he were to run for Senate again in the Lone Star State.

A survey from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling (PPP) released Friday shows O'Rourke polling just 2 points behind incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) in a hypothetical matchup, 47 to 45 percent with 8 percent of registered voters undecided.

O'Rourke enthralled the progressive base and garnered a record amount of small donations in his Senate bid last year against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R), losing by less than 3 points in the ruby red state.

Though O’Rourke is known to be mulling a presidential bid in 2020 – and has said he will decide on whether to launch a White House campaign by the end of this month – the Democratic rising star is being courted to run for the Senate for a second time.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa told the Dallas Morning News this month he would support O’Rourke in either race, but thought there was a greater chance of victory focusing on the Senate.

“He just needs to decide where he thinks he can better serve and have a better chance of winning,” Hinojosa said. “It's not just, can he do more as president, but where can he win?”

O’Rourke also reportedly met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) this month to discuss his future political ambitions.

The PPP poll also shows President Trump's approval rating just above water, with 48 percent of registered voters saying they approve of the job he's doing and 47 percent disapproving. Another 5 percent are unsure.

The poll was commissioned by Dallas Democratic consultant Jeff Dalton. The survey of 743 registered voters in Texas was conducted Feb. 13-14 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.